2 in 3 Rescued Bonded Workers Dalit: Survey Shows How India Fails the Oppressed

The workers who build the very foundation of India’s growing urban economy—those working in brick kilns, construction sites and agricultural land—are not just exploited, but often trapped in illegal bonded labour.

A report released by the National Campaign Committee for Eradication of Bonded Labour (NCCEBL) on Migrant Bonded Labour in India lays bare the scale of this abuse, revealing damning data and the lived realities of blue-collar workers across India.

The report, prepared by conducting surveys of 950 rescued bonded workers and qualitative research involving an additional 1,000 workers across 19 states in India, exposes a concerning trend.