Madras High Court is Recruiting for Multiple Posts, Check Details 

The Madras High Court has called for applications for direct recruitment to the posts of chobdar, office assistant, cook, waterman, room boy, watchman, book restorer, and library attendant. Eligible candidate can apply online at: mhc.tn.gov.in.
Candidates selected for any of these posts will be provided a salary in Pay Level-I of Rs 15,700-50,000.
Age Requirement : Candidates applying for any of the above mentioned posts should not be less than 18 years of age. For details about upper age limit, candidates can check the official notification.
Educational Qualification : Candidates should have passed Class 8 or its equivalent. However, for the post of office assistant, “preference will be given to the persons having valid LMV driving licence / experience in cooking / experience in house-keeping”, reads the official notice.
Published: undefined