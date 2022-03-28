JKSSB SI Answer Key 2021 Released: Raise Objections on the Site, Check Details

JKSSB SI Answer Key 2021 is released on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB, has officially released the JKSSB SI exam 2021 provisional answer key on the official website recently.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination and want to check the answer key can visit the official website of JKSSB: jkssb.nic.in.
Candidates are requested to download the answer key on or before the last date. They are allowed to raise objections against the answer key from today, Monday, 28 March 2022 onwards.
For all the latest updates and details, candidates can check the official website: jkssb.nic.in. They will also get to know all the important dates.
Candidates should note that they can start downloading the answer key for the JKSSB SI Exam 2021 from Monday, 28 March 2021. They can also start raising objections against the provisional answer key from today.
It is important to take note of the dates. Candidates can find the JKSSB Exam 2021 answer key official notification on the website: jkssb.nic.in.
It is mentioned on the notification that no objections from the candidates will be entertained after the deadline which is 31 March 2022.
Candidates who have gone through the JKSSB SI provisional answer key and want to raise objections can follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of JKSSB: jkssb.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the answer key link on the page.
Step 3: Log in to your registered account by using your credentials.
Step 4: Click on the question and answer.
Step 5: Upload the supporting documents.
Step 6: Click on the option 'Save and Continue.'
Step 7: Tap on Submit to confirm.
Step 8: Logout from your account.
Candidates are requested to finish the objection-raising procedure on or before the deadline as the board will not entertain late submissions.