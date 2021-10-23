JKSSB SI Vacancies 2021: Check Details Here

JKSSB SI 2021 Vacancies.
The recruitment drive for Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, Sub-inspector (JKSSB SI) 2021 has officially begun on 21 October 2021. Interested candidates can now apply for 800 JKSSB Police SI posts from 10 November 2021 on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in
The JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021 is being conducted to fill in the vacancies in the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JK). The application window will be open till 10 December 2021, however, interested candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible in order to not miss the deadline.
The JKSSB will announce the dates for the written examination in a few days. Candidates who clear the JKSSB SI 2021 exam shall then qualify for the Physical Screening Test (PST).
Application Process: To commence from 10 November 2021
Last date to apply: 10 December 2021
JKSSB SI 2021 Exam Date: To be announced soon.
Candidates must note that the JKSSB has not yet released any information on how to apply for the JKSSB SI positions. However, till an official notification is released, interested candidates are advised to regularly check the official website mentioned above for more updates on the application process.
Reservation of seats is applicable to the JKSSB SI vacancies. Hence, candidates are advised to keep this in mind and also visit the official website to find out more details about them.
According to the official notice released by JKSSB, the written examination of JKSSB SI 2021 will be an objective paper containing multiple choice questions. Negative marking of 0.25 marks would apply for each wrong answer.
Candidates must remember that the medium of instruction for the paper would be English.
Once the JKSSB SI 2021 exam is conducted, the preliminary answer keys shall also be released by the JKSSB board on the official website.
In case of any errors or discrepancies, candidates shall have the opportunity to raise objections, following which the final answer key will be prepared.
Candidates must also remember that they need to fill an application fees for the JKSSB SI 2021 failing which their application will not be accepted. Candidates falling under the SC/ST Category will need to pay Rs 400 and those applying under all other categories have to pay Rs 500.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)