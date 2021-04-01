JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2,311 Posts From 12 April
Eligible candidates who want to apply for a post can do it on JKSSB’s official website : jkssb.nic.in.
The Quint
Jobs
Published:
JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from 12 April. Image used for registration purpose. | (Photo: iStockphoto)
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a notification inviting candidates to apply for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts in various departments. A total of 2,311 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
Eligible candidates who want to apply for a post can do so on JKSSB’s official website: jkssb.nic.in.
Registration for JKSSB vacancies will begin from 12 April 2021 onwards. As per the official notification, last date to submit the online application is 12 May 2021.
JKSSB Vacancy Details
General Administration Department - 52 posts
Revenue Department - 528 posts
Health and Medical Education Department - 1444 posts
Cooperative Department - 256 posts
Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department - 4 posts
Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs - 21 posts
Department of Skill Development - 6
Note: The candidate must possess Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority on the format prescribed for the purpose, on or before the last date of submission of online application form.
Eligibility
Age Requirement : Candidates applying for any of the above mentioned post should not be more than 40 years old, and less than 18 years old as on 1 January 2021. However, age criteria is relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved category. For more details, check the detailed advertisement.
Educational Qualifications: Candidates must also check the detailed advertisement for information regarding the qualification required for specific posts.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 350.