J&K Police SI Admit Card 2022 Released: Check the Official Website for Details

Download J&K Police SI admit card 2022 from the JKSSB's official website.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has published the admit card for the J&K Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination 2022 on its official website.
The official website of the JKSSB also has the latest updates on the J&K Police SI Recruitment Examination 2022.
Candidates are requested to carry the J&K Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination 2022 admit card on the examination day.
To download the admit cards, students have to visit the official website and enter their login details.
Candidates should remember that the J&K Police SI Recruitment Examination 2022 will be held on Sunday, 27 March, from 12 pm to 2 pm.
The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes and the paper will comprise 120 questions. The total marks of the J&K Police SI Recruitment Examination 2022 is 150, as per the information provided by the JKSSB.
Click on the official website of the JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in.
Tap on the link that mentions the admit card on the homepage.
Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth correctly.
Click on submit after verifying all the entered details.
The JKSSB SI Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
Check the details on the admit card and download it from the site.
Keep a hard copy of the admit card and carry it on the exam date.
