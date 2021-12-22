JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Mains Exam 2021 Postponed

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Tuesday, 21 December, announced the postponement of J&K Prosecution Officer (Mains) Examination 2021.

Earlier, J&K Prosecution Officer (Mains) Examination was scheduled to begin from 27 December 2021 and go on till 6 January 2022.

According to the commission, the exam has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. However, no specific reason has been cited by the JKPSC.

"It is for information of all candidates who are going to appear in the J&K Prosecuting Officer (Mains) Examination-2021 scheduled w.e.f. 27.12.2021, that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said examination is hereby postponed," reads the official notice released by the JKPSC.