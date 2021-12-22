JKPSC Mains 2021: Last Date To Fill Application Form Extended

Last date to apply for JKPSC mains 2021 exam extended till 24 December 2021
(Photo: iStock)
The application process for the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Mains 2021 exam commenced on 30 November 2021. However, JKPSC has now extended the last date to fill the application form to 24 December 2021.
Interested candidates can visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in and complete the application process for the JKPSC mains 2021.
Before the commission extended the last date to apply for the JKPSC mains 2021 exam, the last date to fill the application form was 20 December 2021.
Candidates must note that a combined competitive exam would be conducted for various vacancies such as J&K Police Service, J&K Accounts Service, and Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service.
Please read on to find important dates pertaining to the JKPSC Mains exam 2021 and a step by step procedure to apply for the same.
Last date of submission of application form: 24 December 2021
JKPSC Mains Exam: 14 February 2022 (Tentative)
Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.
Navigate to the recruitment tab and click on the online application section.
You will be redirected to a new window wherein you must click on the notification that says, "Combined Competitive Mains."
Register yourself now by entering your name, mobile number, email Id, gender, and other details.
Once you have registered, fill in the application form by logging in with your credentials.
Once you have filled the application form, you will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000.
Download the confirmation page of your application page and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates must note that the JKPSC Mains 2021 exam will be conducted in Srinagar and Jammu. The exam will involve two rounds, a written examination and a personality test.
The written examination would consist of 8 papers, formulated in essay type questions. Consequently, candidates who clear the written exam will proceed to the personality test.
Candidates must note that the personality test would be conducted for 250 marks and there would be no qualifying marks in the examination.
For more updates and details on the JKPSC mains 2021 exam, please check this space regularly and the official website of JKPSC mentioned above.
