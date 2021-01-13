Army to Conduct Recruitment Rally in Cuttak from 12-24 March

The Indian Army on Monday, 11 January, announced that it will be conducting a recruitment rally at Army Recruiting Office, Cuttack from 12-24 March. T

The online registration for the recruitment rally began on Monday and the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment rally online at joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before 24 February.

"Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of Puri, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khorda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts from 12 March 2021 to 24 March 2021. Exact location and venue of rally will be confirmed later as per COVID-19 pandemic situation," reads the official notification.

The Indian Army will send the admit card for the recruitment rally to the candidate's registered email-ID 15 days prior to the commencement of the rally.