India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4,368 GDS Vacancies

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021
The India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of 4,368 'Gramin Dak Sevaks' in Maharashtra and Bihar postal circles. Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it at: appost.in/gdsonline.
Last date to submit the application form is 26 May 2021.
A total of 1,940 vacancies in Bihar circle, and 2,428 vacancies in Maharashtra postal circle are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
Age Requirement: "The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively, as on 27.04.2021 the date of notification of the vacancies," reads the official notification.
Essential Educational Qualification: Candidates applying should have cleared Class 10 examination with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognised board of school education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.
The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to Class 10 (as compulsory or elective subjects).
Candidate will be required to furnish basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days from any computer training Institute run by the Central government/state government/universities/ boards/private Institutions or organizations. However, this requirement shall be relaxed in cases where a candidate has studied Computer as a subject in Matriculation or Class 12.
"Selection will be made as per the automatic generated merit list, as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in Class 10 of approved boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of four decimals will be the criteria for finalising the selection," said the official notice.
For more details about India Post GDC vacancies, visit appost.in/gdsonline
