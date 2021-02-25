India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Last Date Extended

India Post has extended the last date to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) at Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi circles. Earlier the last date to apply was 26 February 2021 which has now been extended to 1 March 2021.
Candidates who are willing to apply for the same can to it at www.appost.in/gdsonline.
A total of 233 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak are to be filled in the Delhi circle through this recruitment drive.
Candidates who wish to apply for GDS posts should have passed class 10 examination with mathematics and English from a recognised board.
The candidate should have the knowledge of local language and should be of minimum 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 40.
They should know how to ride a bicycle and should possess basic computer knowledge with a certificate of computer training from a computer training institute
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined