India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Last Date Extended

India Post has extended the last date to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) at Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi circles. Earlier the last date to apply was 26 February 2021 which has now been extended to 1 March 2021.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the same can to it at www.appost.in/gdsonline.

A total of 233 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak are to be filled in the Delhi circle through this recruitment drive.