IBPS Specialist Officer Exam Admit Cards Out, Direct Link Here
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before 26 Dec.
The Quint
Jobs
Published:
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday, 9 December, released the admit cards for Specialist officer’s prelims examination on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before 26 December.
IBPS has scheduled to conduct the Specialist officer’s recruitment (prelims) examination on 26-27 December. IBPS SO Exam candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres.