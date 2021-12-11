IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

IBPS SO admit card released on ibps.in. Image used for representational purposes.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, 10 December, released the admit card/ call letter for IBPS Specialist Officers preliminary exam (CRP-SPL-XI).
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their call letter from the official website of IBPS. Last date to download IBPS SO prelims admit card is 26 December 2021.
Go to the official website of IBPS: ibps.in
Click on ‘Click here to download online prelim exam call letter for CRP-SPL-X1’ link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Again click on download call letter link
You will be directed to a login page
Enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth
Click on 'Login'
Your IBPS SO admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print the admit card for future use
IBPS SO prelims will be a two hour long objective test for 125 marks.
IBPS SO Exam for the Post of Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari - Scale I
English Language: 25 marks
Reasoning: 50 marks
General Awareness with special Reference to Banking Industry: 50 marks
IBPS SO Exam for the Post of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer - Scale I
English Language: 25 marks
Reasoning: 50 marks
Quantitative Aptitude: 50 marks
For more details, candidates can check the official website of IBPS.
