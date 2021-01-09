IBPS SO Main Admit Card 2021 Released; Check Steps to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel selection on Friday, 8 January, released admit cards for the Specialist Officer’s main examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before 24 January 2021.

The admit card will have details of the exam date, venue, roll number and name and photograph of the candidate.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres, else they won’t be entertained.