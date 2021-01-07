IBPS SO 2020 Recruitment: Prelims Exam Results Released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selections (IBPS) on Wednesday, 6 January, declared the results of preliminary examination for IBPS SO recruitment 2020 on its official website, ibps.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before 12 January. The institute conducted the online preliminary examination from 26-27 December.

The selection process comprises an online examination in two phases: Preliminary and Mains. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examinations will now be eligible to appear for the mains, which is scheduled to be held on 24 January.

Shortlisted candidates for the online main examination will subsequently be called for a common interview, which will be conducted by the participating organisations and coordinated by the nodal bank.