IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam Admit Card can be downloaded from ibps.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, 9 September 2021, released the admit card/call letter of IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 main exam. The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of officers in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their call letters from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exams are eligible to appear for the Main exam.
Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in
Click on "Click here to download your online main exam call letter for CRP-RRBs-X-Officer-Scale-I"
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registration number and date of birth
Click on the admit card link
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
IBPS RRB Main exam will be a 200 marks test, which will comprise 200 objective type questions. Students are required to complete the same within two hours.
Reasoning: 40 question, 50 marks
Computer Knowledge: 40 questions, 20 marks
General Awareness: 40 questions, 40 marks
English Language l: 40 questions, 40 marks
Hindi Language l: 40 questions, 40 marks
Quantitative Aptitude: 40 questions, 50 marks
Candidates are required to obtain a minimum score in each test of main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for an interview. "Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview," reads the official information handout.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined