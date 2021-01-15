IBPS PO 2020 Recruitment: Prelims Exam Results Released  

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selections (IBPS) on Thursday, 14 January, declared the results of preliminary examination for IBSO Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees 2020.
Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check their result on the official website of IBPS by 20 January 2021. Preliminary exams were conducted on 5 and 6 January.
Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now have to appear for the main examination, which is scheduled on 4 February.
Various organisations are participating in recruitment process of probationary officers (PO). Some of them include banks like Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India.
Earlier the recruitment drive was to fill 1.417 vacancies for Probationary Officers, which has now been revised to 3.517 vacancies.
