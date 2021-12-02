IAF AFCAT 2021: Registration Open for 317 Posts

The registration process for the IAF AFCAT 2021 began on 1 December 2021 by the Indian Air Force.

Thus, candidates who wish to apply for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can apply online through the official website of the IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the vacant posts is 30 December 2021. Hence, all interested candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible.