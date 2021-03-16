DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Application Open for 1809 Vacancies

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Monday, 15 March, commenced the application process for recruitment to the posts of special educator (primary), technical assistant, laboratory attendant, junior stenographer, personal assistant, and many others in various departments.

Eligible candidates can apply on DSSSB’s official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in. A total of 1,830 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.