DSSSB Junior Stenographer 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

DSSSB Junior Stenographer, Junior Stenographer English 2021 Admit Card Released on dsssb.delhi.gov.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for skill test for the posts of Junior Stenographer, Junior Stenographer (English).
Candidates who have applied for any of the above mentioned posts can download their skill test admit card from DSSSB's official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Click on 'Download Admit Card for Skill Test for Post Codes 94/20 and 100/20' on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/ Online Exam'
Enter you Tier-1 exam roll number
Select the post you have applied for, i.e. Junior Stenographer/ Junior Stenographer (English)
Click on 'Click to generate e-admit card'
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day
Candidates who are facing any difficulties in downloading their admit card can contact DSSSB on the following e-mail address: dsssb-secy@nic.in till 13 August (1 PM), reported news website Scroll.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined