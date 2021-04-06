BPSC Project Manager, Judicial Services Exam Postponed

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday, 4 April, announced the postponement of two of its upcoming exams. As per the official notice, the commission has postponed the ‘31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination’, and ‘Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination’.

The decision has been take in view of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases.

Here’s the link to the official notification.

Earlier, the Bihar Judicial Services Main Exam was scheduled to be conducted from 8 to 13 April 2021, whereas, the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Exam was scheduled on 11 April 2021. The new dates of these exams are not announced yet. They are likely to be announced soon on BPSC’s official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in