BPSC AE Main Result Declared; Here’s How to Check It
BPSC AE Main Exam: 9,264 candidates appeared for the AE, civil main exam, out of which 3,107 candidates cleared it.
BPSC AE Result: Candidates who appeared for the Main exam can check their result at BPSC’s official website. | (Photo: Erum Gaur/The Quint)
BPSC AE Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (written) competitive exam. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at BPSC’s official website – http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.
According to the official notification, 9,264 had candidates appeared for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Main exam, out of which 3107 candidates have cleared it.
How to Download BPSC AE Main Result
Visit BPSC’s official website: http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.
Click on the link ‘Results: Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (Written) Competitive Examination.’
Result will appear on your screen in PDF format.
Download it for future use.
BPSC AE exams were held from 27 March to 31 March 2019. A total number of 1,282 candidates are to be recruited through this recruitment drive.
According to a report by The Indian Express, “selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 5,400 per month.”
