BARC is Recruiting for 63 Posts: How to Apply & Other Details

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has called for applications for Radiation Medicine Research Centre (RAMRC) in Kolkata and Mumbai. Candidates willing to apply for it can do it at BARC’s official website- barc.gov.in. The last date to fill online application is 15 February 2021.

A total of 63 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 53 are direct recruitment posts and the remaining 10 are stipendiary trainee.