BARC is Recruiting for 63 Posts: How to Apply & Other Details

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has called for applications for Radiation Medicine Research Centre (RAMRC) in Kolkata and Mumbai. Candidates willing to apply for it can do it at BARC’s official website- barc.gov.in. The last date to fill online application is 15 February 2021.
A total of 63 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 53 are direct recruitment posts and the remaining 10 are stipendiary trainee.
Different posts have different eligibility criteria. It ranges from 12th pass to Master’s degree. Aspirants can check their eligibility criteria according to the post they want to apply for by clicking here.
The minimum age requirement for direct recruitment is 18 years, whereas the candidate applying as stipendiary trainee should be at least 19 years of age.
If you are a new user, please register from the option ‘New User? Register’ in the Home page. Provide relevant data in order to register your name. After giving the relevant details, click ‘Register’.
Salary for different posts under direct recruitment ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 78,800.
Stipend for 1st year category I trainees will be Rs 16,000, where as for 2nd year trainees it would be Rs 18,000.
Stipend for 1st year category II trainees will be Rs 10,500, where as for 2nd year trainees, it will be Rs 12,500.
