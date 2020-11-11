AWES Releases Admit Cards for PGT, TGR, PRT Recruitment Exam


The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website – aps-csb.in.
The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) on Tuesday, 10 November, released the admit cards for recruitment exam for the post of PGT, TGR, PRT. According to the website – aps-csb.in, admit cards are now available for download.

The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the official website – aps-csb.in. The online exam will be held on 21, 22 November.

TET/TET conducted by state governments is mandatory for appointment as TGTs/PRTs. Others found fit in all other respects may be appointed on the ad hoc basis only till the attainment of qualification.

However, CTET/TET is not mandatory for appearing in the CSB online screening exam.

Army Public School APS CSB Admit Card 2020: How to Download

  • Visit the official website – aps-csb.in
  • Click on the download ‘admit card’ link
  • Enter the required details: Registration number, roll number
  • The admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download, and take a printout for further reference.

