Assam University: 73 Vacancies Available; Check Important Dates

Assam University on Monday, 30 November, invited online applications for the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aus.ac.in on or before 8 December 2020, until 5 pm. However, the deadline for submission of downloaded application form, along with the enclosures, is 14 December.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 73 vacancies, out of which 23 vacancies are each for Professor, and Associate Professor, and 27 for Assistant Professor.