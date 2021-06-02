AFCAT 2021 Registration Begins: Apply For 334 Air Force Vacancies

Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for AFCAT 02/2021. Image used for representation.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday, 1 June, commenced the application process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2021. Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on its website: afcat.cdac.in
The official notification reads, "Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications are also invited for grant of PC/ SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For flying branch) and for Meteorology Entry."
A total of 334 candidates are to be recruited through this drive as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.
Candidates applying for flying branch should be of 20-24 years of age as on 1 July 2021, whereas the candidates applying for ground duty should be of 20-26 years of age.
The notification further states that, "Training will commence in the first week of July 2022 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad). The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that of Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments."
For more details about AFCAT 02/2021, candidates can check the official notification.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined