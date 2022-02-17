'Would've Loved to be There,' Says Aaron Finch After Going Unsold in IPL Auction

Finch further felt that the demand of batters at number five, six and seven was something that led to him not signing up with any IPL side ahead of the 2022 season.

"They're the guys that have been in demand a little more than probably what they have been in the past because teams are starting to understand the importance of having power and intimidation, just boundary hitting options towards the back end of the T20 innings."

Apart from Finch, his teammates like leg-spinner Adam Zampa, batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott, pacers Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis and Kane Richardson, all-rounder Moises Henriques and Ben Cutting went unsold at the IPL Mega Auction too.

For now, Finch will be leading Australia in the last two T20Is against the Sri Lanka at Melbourne.