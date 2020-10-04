Chasing 229 in Sharjah, Why Did KKR Send Russell at 4? DK Answers

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik on Saturday said that KKR will continue to bat Andre Russell higher up after their 18-run defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in another high-scoring thriller at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. Russell came in at no. 4 for KKR and scored 13 off eight balls. He had taken the no. 4 spot in their previous match as well but was in the lower middle order for KKR's first and second matches of the ongoing IPL season.

“We trust him (Russell) and believe he is the best in the business, we want to give him enough time to create an impact on the game and that’s something we want to encourage.” Dinesh Karthik

He, however, indicated that KKR will have a discussion on whether to stop using Sunil Narine as an opener. While Narine's pinch-hitting at the top of the order has helped KKR in the past, he has not managed to get going with the bat this season, managing scores of 3, 15, 0, 9 and 4 thus far.

“I haven’t thought about it (making the change at the top) but maybe after this game I will sit down with the coaching staff. We still believe in Narine and whenever he gets going he gets us off to a great start.” Dinesh Karthik