Which India U-19 Cricketers Are Likely to Attract Interest at 2022 IPL Auction?
Image: Namita Chauhan/The Quint
In the years gone by, some U-19 cricketers have had a lasting impact on the IPL and ahead of the 2022 season, the expectations are no different. What’s fuelled these expectations further is their fantastic display at the U-19 Cricket World Cup which is currently in its final stretch in the Caribbean.
In 2008, then U-19 skipper Virat Kohli and his teammate Ravindra Jadeja made it to the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, respectively via the draft system. They were not available for the player auctions, and naturally, the money was limited.
Here's a look at the India U-19 players who could attract big bids at the IPL Auction.
An India U-19 captain who hails from Delhi and is a class right handed batter, now where have we seen that before?
Will he follow the footsteps of a certain Virat Kohli? While that is definitely not a conversation for now, Dhull has led the team from the front in the World Cup, scoring important runs. Unfortunately, he was hit by COVID-19 which kept him away from the games for a while but he started off well with an 82-run knock against a tough South African side.
Assured and classy at the crease, the stylish Dhull could turn out to be one of the most inspired gets of the IPL Auction.
A mainstay in the current India U-19 men’s squad that is playing the World Cup, Hangargekar could be in demand at the IPL Auction. Raw pace and an ability to hit the deck hard is what makes the young bowler so special and in four games at the World Cup, he’s picked 5 wickets so far, ahead of India’s semi-final.
Hangargekar is known to have good control with the new ball as well and can be a tricky customer to deal with.
What makes his case stronger for a good IPL contract is that he can also tonk the ball a fair distance when he comes into bat. He has the reputation of being the best six hitter in the Indian U-19 squad, and showed off some of that ability with a quick fire 39 off 17 against Ireland in the group stage.
He is possibly the best bowler in the current India U-19 squad and he started off the World Cup with a fabulous spell of 5/28 against South Africa. In 5 games, he has picked a total of 12 wickets and leads the charts for the Indian bowlers. Good Indian spinners, who have a bit of mystery, are a rarity, and Ostwal will definitely get a good deal in the IPL auction. The left arm spinner has been key to India’s success with the ball and is likely to play a big role in the final against England as well.
Like Ravi Bishnoi, Ostwal has the potential to be the surprise package this year among the spinners and could prove to be a very handy addition for the franchises.
Among India’s better batters at the U-19 World Cup, Bawa created history in the game against Uganda with an unbeaten 162. His innings became the highest individual score by an Indian batter in U-19 World Cup history.
In a total of 4 innings that he has played, Bawa has scored 217 runs and smashed 17 boundaries and 9 sixes. Not only with the bat but also with the ball, Bawa has played an important role for India at the tournament, picking big wickets in the game against South Africa.
An all-rounder who can score quickly and bowl effectively is the kind of player all franchises definitely want to have in their dugout.
The opener has been one of the top performers across teams at the U-19 World Cup and has scored plenty of runs for his side. In 5 games, Raghuvanshi has scored 278 runs with a century and half-century to go. The opening batter has smacked 39 fours and six maximums.
A dependable batter at the top of the order, Raghuvanshi will be eyeing a good score in the final against England.
His superb batting so far in the tournament has been a key factor in India’s good run and the IPL scouts will definitely have their eye on him.
