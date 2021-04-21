Whenever Hardik Comes In, I Always Go For His Wicket: Amit Mishra

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who made a resounding comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) by taking four wickets for 24 runs against Mumbai Indians, said his strategy of going for the wickets paid off.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler, who is playing only the second match of this season after the previous season - IPL 2020 -- was curtailed due to a finger injury, said he always likes to attack the batsmen.

"I always think about the wickets. I feel whenever you bowl in T20s, and you take wickets, then you put the opposition team under pressure. I never change my bowling, I try to bowl to my strengths," said Mishra after his spell helped DC restrict MI to 137/9 in 20 overs.