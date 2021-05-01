We Conceded 25 Runs Too Many to Punjab: Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said his bowlers let the team down by conceding 25 runs too many during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings on Friday night.

RCB lost the match by 34 runs.

"In the end we gave away 25 runs too many. Should have been chasing 160 when they were 116/5. But we gave away 25-odd runs in the end. One wicket there and we could have squeezed them. We couldn't execute our plans," said Kohli after the match.