Teams Start Training, IPL 2021 Countdown is Officially On

MS Dhoni is back of the cricket field, Rishabh Pant is an IPL captain and Jason Roy will continue his stay in India, having bagged a last-minute contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Just over a week to go for the season-opener of the 2021 Indian Premier League and the wheels are well in motion for the 14th season of the tournament with players having completed their quarantine and teams starting their pre-season training camps.
While all players and staff were made to quarantine for 7 days before they enter the teams’ bio-bubbles, India and England’s cricketers avoided the time in their rooms, transferring straight from their international bio-bubbles to their IPL teams’.
There have also already been personnel changes with players pulling out of the season due to injuries and also concerns about bio-bubbles.
A shoulder surgery has ruled out Delhi Capitals’ captain Shreyas Iyer and the franchise have named Rishabh Pant their new skipper. Sunrisers Hyderabad too have added a new face to their line-up after Mitch Marsh pulled out due to personal reasons. The Aussie all-rounder has been replaced by in-form England cricketer Jason Roy who has joined the SRH franchise for his base price of Rs 2 crore.
Chennai Super Kings too have had a last-minute pull out with Josh Hazlewood withdrawing from the season due to personal reasons.
