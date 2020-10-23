‘We Haven’t Even Played Our Best Game Yet,’ Says RR Captain Smith

Former champions Rajasthan Royals are placed seventh in the IPL standings following their 8 wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday night in Dubai. The franchise now just have three more matches left this season and qualification to the playoffs is quite unlikely, with their 8 points from 11 matches. Skipper Steve Smith however believes the team’s best performance is yet to come. It will be amazing if we got through (qualified) now. I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet.

I thought before the SRH game we were building nicely, playing some good cricket in the Delhi game and the RCB game where I thought we had our opportunities to win. We are still building. Hopefully we can turn things around in our last 3 and you never know, maybe give ourselves a great opportunity. Steve Smith, Captain - RR

Rajasthan Royals have on their roster by far the best line-up of overseas players with Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer being automatic picks to take up the four overseas players’ spots. However, with only Archer firing consistently and Smith making a few contributions, the franchise has struggled a lot this season specially as all four players joined the team after the first few matches.

We haven’t performed to our best, that’s for sure. That’s T20 cricket for your though. You can get on a roll and keep performing or you can go the other way. Unfortunately, for us, we haven’t been able to fire in the same game together or consistently as such. Ya, it’s been disappointing but we’re still in the hunt and if things go our way, hopefully we can turn it around for the last 3. Steve Smith, Captain - RR