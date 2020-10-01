Dinesh Karthik ‘Very Happy’ to See Mavi & Nagarkoti Among Wickets

KKR’s young players were the stars of the show once again as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. Mendra Dorjey Sahni KKR’s young players were the stars of the show once again as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL KKR’s young players were the stars of the show once again as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs on Wednesday night in Dubai and the first questions skipper Dinesh Karthik was asked in the post-match press conference was about two young bowlers - Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. After 21-year-old Shubman Gill earlier starred with an unbeaten 70, Shivam Mavi, 21, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 20, starred with the ball picking two wickets each during RR’s chase. When asked how the dressing room felt seeing the two youngsters overcome injuries and come out to fight for KKR, Karthik’s answer was preceded by a big smile. ‘First of all, that’s a great question because that’s something I really wanted to answer. To see these boys out there, player for us and representing our franchise and the fact that we have stuck with them... just to see them bowling and fielding well is a bonus. I have been wanting to see them since the time they played the Under-19 World Cup. It’s just great to see them both of the field,’ said the skipper.

While Nagarkoti recorded figures of 2/13 in the two overs he bowled, Mavi returned 2/20 in four overs and was declared player of the match. The two were crucial in ensuring that RR were restricted to a meagre 137/9. Gill was the top scorer for KKR with 47 off 34 as they scored 174/6. "It was a good game. A lot of things pleased me -- the way Gill started, the way Russell started, the way Morgan kept his head. The beautiful sight of the youngsters going for the catch no matter high it is," said Karthik. Mavi said that he stuck to normal lines and lengths in the beginning as the ball was seaming around. "It was a little different after seeing the wicket, thought it would be flat. But it was seaming around so I kept it tight. I've played against some of these big players before so I knew what they would do, so I made sure I just stuck to the lines and lengths," he said.