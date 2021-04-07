Watch: Prithvi Shaw Likens Ricky Ponting to Shah Rukh Khan

“The boss is back. He is a very nice person. On the field he’s like a boss, off the field he’s like a friend. I am very happy he is back and let’s see how it goes,” the promising opener added.

Earlier in week, Ponting had said in an interview with cricket.com.au that he struggled to make sense of Shaw’s tactics during IPL 2020.

The young right-hander had a lean patch during the tournament and was eventually dropped from the playing XI as DC made their way to the final. In IPL 2020 Shaw scored 228 runs from 13 innings at an average of 17.53.