Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal Signed as PUMA Ambassadors 

“Feels great to be associated with a brand like PUMA which has some of the world’s greatest athletes in their roaster. Watching Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul closely has given me a deeper insight into the brand. PUMA adds a lot of credibility to an athletes’ journey and I’m excited to work with the brand in India,” Sundar said on the occasion.

“I’m extremely excited to sign with Puma. The brand is associated with the best athletes around the world and I’m honoured to be a part of that legacy. A partnership with a global sports brand like PUMA is really a big motivation for young athletes like me. I’m looking forward to a long-term association with the brand,” Padikkal added.

“We have always believed in supporting not just established players, but also talent with immense future potential. We will continue to partner with young athletes, also at grassroots to give back to India’s sporting ecosystem,” PUMA’s Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly said.