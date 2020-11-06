Sehwag Unhappy About Non-selection of Rohit for Australia Tour

The MI captain missed four games and returned for the final league stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Quint Former cricketer Virender Sehwag unhappy with BCCI for not selecting Rohit Sharma for Australia tour. | (Image: BCCI) IPL The MI captain missed four games and returned for the final league stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag weighed in on the saga over non-selection of Rohit Sharma for the Australia tour and said the BCCI’s approach was very different in what was a situation similar to his ahead of 2011 ODI World Cup in India. Rohit injured his hamstring during Mumbai Indians’ (MI) game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dubai after which he couldn’t find a place in the Test, ODI and T20I series. The MI captain missed four games after that but returned for the final league stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah.

“If a statement has gone from MI physio that we are not sure how long would it take for Rohit Sharma to get fit, and the team has been created keeping this statement in mind, then even I have nothing to say. You get an idea if you are a top player,” Sehwag told on Cricbuzz. “Let me give an example from my career. Before the 2011 World Cup, I was having problems with my shoulder. When I got scanned, so there was a tear in my bicep tendon, and I needed to get a surgery done,” he stated. Sehwag said how he delayed his surgery in order to play in the World Cup. He said that he wouldn’t have been ready for the mega event if he underwent the surgery. In order to avoid further injury concerns, he played only the red-ball format and avoided playing ODI cricket.

According to Sehwag, the BCCI should have taken a similar route in Rohit’s case as well. As per Sehwag, even if Rohit wasn’t fit, the team could have roped in a replacement. “So, similarly, everyone might be knowing about Rohit Sharma’s problems – the selectors, the physio, coaches. Still, he could have been selected for the Australia tour. If he doesn’t get fit, then we will send in this player as a replacement or will send a replacement alongside him keeping the bio-secure bubble in mind,” Sehwag added. Rohit, prior to the game against SRH, said that he’s up and running when asked to update on his fitness levels.