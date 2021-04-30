Virat Kohli Wins Toss, RCB Field First Against Punjab Kings

“More confident now, we gonna bowl first. So the game last night, short boundary on one side. The pitch was two paced last night, so we want to bowl first. Shahbaz comes in for Sundar looking at the composition of their side. Even when you win games, you need to rectify stuff. We have stepped in with six or seven bowling options each game, so that gives me a lot of comfort and space. The bowlers have been on their mark, all credit to them,” Virat Kohli said.

“We have always found ourselves in this position. We have three changes. Henriques and Arshdeep are out, Mayank is also out. Meredith, Prabhsimran and Harpreet are in. It's something we have spoken about. We are a young group of guys except for Chris,” KL Rahul said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings XI: KL Rahul (capt & wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith