Preview: Virat’s RCB Eye Return to Winning Ways vs Smith’s RR

Virat Kohli-led RCB are currenly placed at 3rd position in the league standings. IANS Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 72* off 53 balls to chase down Rajasthan Royals’ 154, when both sides clashed previously in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi | (Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPL) IPL Virat Kohli-led RCB are currenly placed at 3rd position in the league standings.

After a dismal outing against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be eager to get back on track when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their return fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Saturday afternoon. Though RCB remain static at third spot in the standings despite enduring an eight-wicket loss against KXIP on Thursday, Kohli & co need to tighten their seat belts as the league is now heading towards its business end. RCB tinkered with the batting line-up against Punjab and it backfired completely. An in-form AB de Villiers was demoted to number six while Shivam Dube was promoted up the order. However, the ploy didn't work.

RCB won their previous encounter against RR by 8 wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, skipper Kohli and De Villiers are in fine touch with the bat and the RCB team management needs to restore their factory settings against Royals as their experiments cost them two crucial points. RCB's bowlers too faltered against KXIP but with the likes of Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana and Washington Sundar, they are capable of making a comeback. Undoubtedly, the side has fired in unison so far, barring the game against KXIP, and once again, they need to click as a unit.

On the other hand, the Steve Simth-led RR boasts of a strong batting line-up. However, Smith, Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler have failed to keep the momentum going. Samson and Smith were clinical in their two outings earlier in Sharjah but a change in venue also saw a dip in their form.

Buttler too has been unable to capitalise on his starts, managing a lone half-century from seven innings. Ben Stokes, who has been promoted as opener, hit 41 after a dismal outing in his first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The star all-rounder's consistency will be a key factor for RR in their journey ahead.