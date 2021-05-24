Virat Kohli Praised Me After I Dismissed Him: Avesh Khan

"I spoke with Kohli during IPL when DC played RCB. He told me that I bowled well and should continue doing this," Khan told Cricket Next on Saturday.

The Indore-born pacer -- who emerged the joint second-highest wicket-taker in IPL-14 with Rajasthan Royals' Chris Morris -- got the better of Dhoni in the second match of the season, sending the former India skipper back for a two-ball duck.

The match, which DC won by seven wickets, saw Khan return figures of 2/23 in his four overs.

Khan then bowled Kohli for just 12 runs at Ahmedabad in game 22, returning figures of 1/24 in his four overs. RCB ended up winning the nail-biting contest by just one run.

"Both (Dhoni and Kohli) are legends of Indian cricket. I enjoyed dismissing both of them. For a budding cricketer like me, they were joyous occasions," added Khan.