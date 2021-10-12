'Thank You'; Virat Kohli Pens a Heartfelt Post as RCB End IPL 2021 Campaign

After Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2021 campaign came to an end following a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator at Sharjah, outgoing captain, Virat Kohli on Tuesday posted an emotional message for the RCB fans.

Kohli had announced before the start of the UAE leg of the league that this will be his last season as leader of the franchise.

"Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support," Kohli wrote on Twitter.