English Cricketers Express Interest To Be Part of a Full-Fledged Women's IPL

The IPL Auction 2022 has grabbed a lot of attention with a record number of players having been sold for more than Rs 10 crore and around Rs 600 crore going to be spent in total.

While a lot of domestic as well as international cricketers have praised the auction for the opportunities it opens up for players, many have also been seeking a full-fledged season of the Women's IPL. Though the Women's IPL is a known phenomenon since 2018, in its current form, it is only being played with three teams – far from the number of teams in the Men's IPL.

English cricketer Kate Cross took to Twitter to say that she was waiting for a Women's IPL Auction. She said, "Can’t wait for the day there is a women's one of these! #IPLAuction [sic]."