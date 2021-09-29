Toss: Virat Kohli Elects to Bowl First, RR Play Kartik Tyagi In Unadkat's Place

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's RCB are playing Rajasthan Royals.
After Tuesday's double headers, there's just the one IPL 2021 match this Wednesday with RCB taking on Rajasthan Royals.
Virat Kohli has won the toss in Dubai and elected to bowl first.
After the toss, Kohli said that England all-rounder George Gaeton will be making IPL debut, coming in for Kyle Jamieson in the playing eleven. "If you get off to a decent start you can get runs consistently. Feel as a batting unit we're doing a good job and want to continue that. Want to provide our bowlers with the conditions, it's a new pitch."
Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said Kartik Tyagi replaced Jaydev Unadkat in the playing eleven. "As a team we were down, we had a long team chat yesterday, refreshed the purpose of playing this game. Lot of fans support us, we want to entertain and put a smile back on their face."
Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi and Mustafizur Rahman
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal
