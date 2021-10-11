IPL 2021 Eliminator: Virat Wins Toss, Elects to Bat vs KKR in Knockout Game

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first against KKR in the Eliminator of IPL 2021.

Both teams are playing unchanged XIs.

After winning the toss, Kohli said, "Looks like a great wicket, nice and hard. It gets tougher to bat here in Sharjah as the game progresses. No changes. A youngster steps up and wins you a game against a top side like Delhi. Very happy for KS. This is what this tournament is all about. Meetings have been pretty short and sharp. We have the ability to win games, nothing changes this being an Eliminator."

Morgan said, "We would have loved to bowl first anyways. The toss doesn't bother us. We are feeling confident within the group and guys are starting to establish themselves in their roles. We are starting to come good as a team."