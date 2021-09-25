Toss: Samson Elects to Bowl vs Delhi, 2 Changes for RR While No Stoinis For DC

Following their big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the IPL Dubai leg, Delhi Capitals will be looking to go back on top of the IPL standings with a win over RR, who they have beaten four times in the last five encounters.

A win against RR will take Delhi Capitals to 16 points on the IPL table and though it might not guarantee qualification, it has historically been a number that ensures an IPL team makes it to the play-offs more often than not.

On the other hand Rajasthan Royals resumed their IPL 2021 campaign with a thrilling, last-gasp win against Punjab Kings. The Royals, who are currently fifth in the table, will get an opportunity to move up into the top-four.

The last time they played DC, in April during the first half of IPL 2021, it turned out to be yet another last-over affair. RR produced a brilliant show while the ball, with Jaydev Unadkat claiming 3/15. Chasing a modest target of 148, RR lost the top-order early and looked to be heading towards a disappointing defeat, but David Miller (62 off 43) and Chris Morris (36* off 18) took them home at the end.