IPL: Rajasthan Playing 2 Under-19 World Cup Stars v Rohit’s Mumbai

Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians and Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals during the toss of the match 20 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League.

Game 20 of the 2020 IPL and Rohit Sharma has won the toss in Abu Dhabi and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals. No changes in the Mumbai XI but Steve Smith announces that three spots have seen switches in his playing XI with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot are debutant Kartik Tyagi coming in. Tyagi was India’s second-highest wicket-taker at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, picking 11 wickets in 6 matches with Jaiswal finishing as the tournament’s highest-scorer. Jaiswal made his debut in RR’s opening match of the season, opening with Steve Smith but since Jos Buttler arrived in the UAE, the team has elected to sit him out, until now.

Playing XIs Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Preview Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has a personal milestone within his reach, needing just 86 more runs that will take him to 4,000 runs for Mumbai Indians. In past matches, both teams have won 10 games each in head to head contests. But on current form, MI look favourites. RR have a handful of concerns. Robin Uthappa's poor form is one of these. With Ben Stokes still in quarantine, the 2008 champions will have to look elsewhere for a turn in their fortunes. On the other hand, reigning champions MI will aim to displace Delhi Capitals from the top of the points table with another win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led MI will aim for a hat-trick of wins after winning their previous two games against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comprehensively.