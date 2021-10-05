Toss: Rohit Elects to Bowl in Must-Win Game For Mumbai and Rajasthan

Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first vs Rajasthan Royals.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
Penultimate match of the group stage for both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and it's also a must-win fixture for both teams as they make a last-ditch effort to bag the fourth and final qualification spot for the playoffs.
In Sharjah, Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first, also making two changes to his playing XI - Ishan Kishan comes in for opener and keeper Quinton de Kock while Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham gets a game in place of Krunal Pandya.
Rajasthan Royals too have made two changes with Mayank Markande being replaced by Shreyas Gopal and Akash Singh being replaced by Kuldip Yadav.
Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
