Toss: KKR Elect to Bowl vs CSK, Harbhajan Dropped vs Former Team

Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Wednesday’s evening IPL 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings.
Chennai have rested Dwayne Bravo and in his place Llungi Ngidi is playing his first match of the season.
Former CSK player Harbhajan Singh will not be facing his team today as KKR have chosen to play Kamlesh Nagarkoti in his place. Sunil Narine also is playing, in place of Shakib al Hasan.
Chennai Super Kings come into today’s game fresh from two convincing wins in their last two matches while Kolkata Knight Riders have won just one out of their three matches so far.
KKR began the IPL 2021 season with a win but lost the next two fixtures. Their batting has flopped and they have been guilty of throwing their wickets away. The Eoin Morgan-side was done in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting duo AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell as their bowlers couldn't find any answer to the hard-hitting. KKR's batting in turn wilted under pressure.
CSK, on the other hand, have got immense batting depth which was quite clear from the last match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Even as they struggled in the middle-overs, there was enough firepower in the end to take them to a competitive total.
