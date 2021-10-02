Toss: Delhi Capitals Elect to Bowl vs Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw Returns

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals have elected to bowl first vs Mumbai Indians.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 46 of IPL 2021, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Saturday.
Delhi made only one change in their team as they brought in Prithvi Shaw in place of Lalit Yadav.
Speaking at the toss, DC captain Pant said he feels chasing will be a better option at Sharjah.
On the other hand, Mumbai also made one change as Jayant Yadav came into the team in place of Rahul Chahar. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that he was not sure about batting first and chasing on this wicket.
"I was in two minds about batting and bowling. Teams have lost batting first and chasing, so it doesn't matter, we have to play good cricket and put runs on the board. Our bowling is amazing and has restricted oppositions so we just have to bat well and get a par score," said Rohit.
"We know where we stand on the table but we have to focus on what we have in hand, and on the particular occasion. We have a good squad and have to perform collectively," he added.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
