Told Team This Will Define Our Character: Shreyas After KKR Give RCB Tough Fight

Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 128 by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 game on Wednesday night at the DY Patil Stadium but the KKR bowlers managed to put up a tough fight and dragged the game to the very last over of the match.

KKR picked three wickets in first six over but RCB won the match with four balls to spare and skipper Shreyas Iyer said he was proud of the effort put in by his team.

"I really found this game exciting. Before getting in, I spoke with my boys and told them that this game is going to define our character and attitude on the field no matter we defend or not. The way we fight it on the ground, that is really going to reflect our mentality in the next few games. I am really proud of the way we played this game and took it till the last over," said Iyer after the match.